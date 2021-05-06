Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Down 8.9%

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.67. 18,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 529,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6,355.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

