Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

May 6th, 2021

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

