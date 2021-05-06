MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,708 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

