MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:MFV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.
About MFS Special Value Trust
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.