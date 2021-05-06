MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

