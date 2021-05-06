Michael Joseph Burke Sells 20,034 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $438,944.94.

Michael Joseph Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00.

NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.26. 63,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

