Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch Buys 4,162 Shares of Stock

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Director Eric A. Koch acquired 4,162 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at $925,171.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MSVB opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

