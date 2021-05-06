Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,620 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

