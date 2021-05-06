Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,478,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,405,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 808,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 692,860 shares during the period.

Shares of FLV opened at $60.63 on Thursday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

