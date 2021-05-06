Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 187,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 597.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 73,048 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

