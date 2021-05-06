Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

WFC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

