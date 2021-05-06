Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

