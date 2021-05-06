Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $670.94 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $661.68. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

