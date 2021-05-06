Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 1,044,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

