Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $239.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.