Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $230.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

