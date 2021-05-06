Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of BBN opened at $25.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.