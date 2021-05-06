Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.98 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

