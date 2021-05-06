Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,771 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

