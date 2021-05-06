Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.