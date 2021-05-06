Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 153,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 359,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 230.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

