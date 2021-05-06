Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TUFN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,768. The stock has a market cap of $284.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

