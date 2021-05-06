Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 16,221 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 837,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789,461. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.