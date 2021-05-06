Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

In related news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

