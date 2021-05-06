Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,748,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,778,000 after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 81,318 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,038,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,609. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

