Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 652,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,945. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

