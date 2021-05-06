Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $1.32 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,362. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

