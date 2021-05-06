Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $17.52 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $17.52 or 0.00030734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.56 million and $72,650.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00278225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.11 or 0.01163045 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.57 or 0.00763961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.35 or 1.00091954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,314,670 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.