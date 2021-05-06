Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.47 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for approximately $54.69 or 0.00096263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $454,337.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00269086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.37 or 0.01192358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.00794307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,671.85 or 0.99757552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 593,810 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

