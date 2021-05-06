Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Reaches $45.34 on Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $45.34 or 0.00081252 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $34.88 million and $336,684.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 769,224 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

