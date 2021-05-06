Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,949. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. The company has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

