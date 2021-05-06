Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $455.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,148. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.32 and a one year high of $462.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.27.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.