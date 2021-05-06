Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.19. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.14 and a 200-day moving average of $351.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,525,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,505,633.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

