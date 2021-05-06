Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $171.62. 7,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

