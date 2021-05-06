Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,429 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 423,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

