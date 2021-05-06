Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 2,892 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. NV5 Global makes up 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.01. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.