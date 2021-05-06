Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MITFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

