Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $460.00

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $460.00 and last traded at $458.00, with a volume of 3846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $430.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

