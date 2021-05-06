Mixin (XIN) Price Tops $819.78 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Mixin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $819.78 or 0.01459396 BTC on popular exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $450.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

