Mizuho Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,228,000.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.