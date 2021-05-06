Mizuho Boosts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.17.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $2,967,204.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,428.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,159,684 shares of company stock worth $62,764,904 over the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $57,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,628,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,228,000.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.