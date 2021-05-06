Mizuho Boosts Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 274,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 361,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

