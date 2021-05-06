Mizuho Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.
Welltower stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.