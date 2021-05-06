Mizuho Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $70.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

