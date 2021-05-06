Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 29,640,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,527. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.16, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

