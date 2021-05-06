Mogo (MOGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.93.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
