Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,910,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 350,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,592,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 317,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:ETM opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $673.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

