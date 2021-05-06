Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $219.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

