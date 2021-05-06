Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,482 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,415,000 after purchasing an additional 536,870 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

