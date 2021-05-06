Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,600 Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

