Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.