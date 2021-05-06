Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

